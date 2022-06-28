Both incidents occurred in the Ormeau Park area of Belfast yesterday evening (Monday).

Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “At approximately 7.40pm, it was reported that a man, armed with what is believed to have been a Stanley knife, approached two females and demanded they hand over money. The women refused to do so, and the male walked off.

The suspect was described as being aged approximately in his 20s, around 5’ 9 “ in height, of stocky build, and was wearing a grey top and navy tracksuit bottoms

“A short time later, it was further reported that a male approached a man and a woman, once again in the Ormeau Park area, and demanded that they hand over anything of value that they had on their person. The suspect was again reported to be armed with what was believed to be a Stanley knife.

“The man and the woman made off, and were understandably left very shaken by the incident.

“One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 1641 of 27/06/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.