Arrest after man hit with crowbar in city centre assault
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report that sometime between 2am and 3am, a white and black coloured Audi pulled up outside a licensed premises in the Patterson’s Place area.
“The driver exited the vehicle and punched a man, then a passenger got out and struck the same man with a crowbar.
“The victim sustained injuries to his head and leg.
“A short time later, officers attended a property in Downpatrick and subsequently arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 144 13/02/24.”
Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.