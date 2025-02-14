Arrest after man hit with crowbar in city centre assault

A man has been arrested following an assault in Belfast city centre in the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report that sometime between 2am and 3am, a white and black coloured Audi pulled up outside a licensed premises in the Patterson’s Place area.

“The driver exited the vehicle and punched a man, then a passenger got out and struck the same man with a crowbar.

“The victim sustained injuries to his head and leg.

Officers made an arrest after attending a property in Downpatrick

“A short time later, officers attended a property in Downpatrick and subsequently arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 144 13/02/24.”