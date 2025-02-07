A man has been arrested after reports of a man armed with a gun claiming to be a police officer on a train in Co Down.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two teenage girls were described as disturbed and upset after the incident on a train from Holywood to Belfast on Thursday.

A man, 52, was escorted off the train at Lanyon Station in the capital by security staff, allegedly “brandished the weapon, pointing it at staff”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said that when the man was searched by police he was found to be carrying a BB, or air, gun.

A police spokesman said that when the man was searched by police he was found to be carrying a BB, or air, gun

They said he was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He remained in police custody on Friday.

The police spokesman said they received a report that at about 3.30pm on Thursday a man who had claimed to be a police officer approached the girls at the train station in Holywood.

He was said to have moved his coat to apparently reveal a gun in his waistband, before boarding the same train carriage as the girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road accidents bring misery to homes across Northern Ireland. The message needs to get out to drivers that speed kills

“Whilst on the train, the male then took a seat next to another teenage girl and placed the weapon on his lap,” the police spokesman said.

“This girl, who was obviously extremely frightened by the interaction, managed to get off the train at the next stop.

“During this time staff on board the train had been alerted and the male was escorted off at Lanyon.”

The police spokesman added: “This was a disturbing and upsetting ordeal for all of the young women involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No-one should be subject to this kind of harassing and intimidating behaviour anywhere, at any time. It is truly deplorable.

“Detectives would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage that could assist their inquiries, and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was approached by a man claiming to be a police officer, or under any other pretence they found suspicious, in Holywood, prior to the departure of the 3.30pm train to Belfast.