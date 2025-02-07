Arrest after reports of man armed with gun on Co Down train; two teenage girls left disturbed and upset

A man has been arrested after reports of a man armed with a gun claiming to be a police officer on a train in Co Down.

Two teenage girls were described as disturbed and upset after the incident on a train from Holywood to Belfast on Thursday.

A man, 52, was escorted off the train at Lanyon Station in the capital by security staff, allegedly “brandished the weapon, pointing it at staff”.

A police spokesman said that when the man was searched by police he was found to be carrying a BB, or air, gun.

A police spokesman said that when the man was searched by police he was found to be carrying a BB, or air, gunplaceholder image
They said he was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He remained in police custody on Friday.

The police spokesman said they received a report that at about 3.30pm on Thursday a man who had claimed to be a police officer approached the girls at the train station in Holywood.

He was said to have moved his coat to apparently reveal a gun in his waistband, before boarding the same train carriage as the girls.

“Whilst on the train, the male then took a seat next to another teenage girl and placed the weapon on his lap,” the police spokesman said.

“This girl, who was obviously extremely frightened by the interaction, managed to get off the train at the next stop.

“During this time staff on board the train had been alerted and the male was escorted off at Lanyon.”

The police spokesman added: “This was a disturbing and upsetting ordeal for all of the young women involved.

“No-one should be subject to this kind of harassing and intimidating behaviour anywhere, at any time. It is truly deplorable.

“Detectives would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage that could assist their inquiries, and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was approached by a man claiming to be a police officer, or under any other pretence they found suspicious, in Holywood, prior to the departure of the 3.30pm train to Belfast.

“We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1608 06/02/25. Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

