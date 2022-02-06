Arrest follows hijacking in Co Antrim
A man aged 28 has been arrested after a vehicle was hijacked in the centre of Ballyclare on Saturday evening.
A police spokesman said suspect is being questioned about a number of offences.
Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “We received a report of a vehicle hijacking shortly before 5.25pm in The Square area of Ballyclare.
“It was reported that a man approached the male driver of a van and threatened him, before driving off in the direction of Doagh.
“The vehicle was located a short time later and the man was arrested for a number of offences, including hijacking, driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol in breath and theft. He remains in police custody at this time.”
D/S Lyttle added: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1261 05/02/22.
“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form here. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers”.