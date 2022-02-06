Arrest follows hijacking in Co Antrim

PSNI

A police spokesman said suspect is being questioned about a number of offences.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “We received a report of a vehicle hijacking shortly before 5.25pm in The Square area of Ballyclare.

“It was reported that a man approached the male driver of a van and threatened him, before driving off in the direction of Doagh.

“The vehicle was located a short time later and the man was arrested for a number of offences, including hijacking, driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol in breath and theft. He remains in police custody at this time.”

D/S Lyttle added: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1261 05/02/22.