The man in his 30s is receiving treatment along with a second man

Police attended at the scene of a stabbing in the Upper Water Street area of Newry.

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are described as life threatening at this time.

A second man, aged in his 20s, has also been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.Members of the public were asked to avoid the area

A man been arrested following the suspected stabbing.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “A report was received at approximately 8.40pm that a man had entered a snooker and pool hall in the Basin Walk area of the city and an altercation had ensued.

“It was alleged the suspect, a 40-year-old man, had assaulted two men before he was removed from the premises.

“Officers attended and observed a man covered in blood at the entrance of the building.

“He was arrested on suspicion of common assault, disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“Subsequent searches were carried out at a flat in the nearby Upper Water Street area.

“Upon arrival an unconscious man, aged in his 30s, was located with serious injuries caused to his head, face and lower body – believed to have been caused by a knife.

“He was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries and is in a serious condition at this time.

“The suspect was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

“Enquiries are ongoing today and the number to call is 101 quoting reference number 1616 26/05/24 if you have any information including dash-cam, mobile, CCTV or other footage that could help with the investigation.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/