Arrest made by detectives investigating the PSNI data breach following searches in Co Londonderry
A man has been arrested in Co Londonderry by detectives investigating criminality linked to last week's major PSNI data breach.
By Michael Cousins
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
The 50-year-old was detained following a search in the Dungiven area today, Friday August 18.
He is being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.
Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: "We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to last week's data breach, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe."