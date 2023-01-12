Arrests after four home heating oil drums stolen
Police in have arrested three men following a report of four home heating oil drums being stolen from a business premises.
The theft happened in the Milltown Road area of Ballymoney, on Wednesday, 11th January.In a statement the PSNI say that when officers attended the business premises and reviewed CCTV footage, they were able to identify two of the men involved and the motor vehicle used to transport four, 20 litre oil drums taken.
"Following a search of a property in the Leyland Court area of Ballycastle, Police seized four oil drums and arrested one man for Theft and two men for Theft and Possession of Imitation Firearm in Suspicious Circumstances,” said the statement.“All three men remain in custody at this time, assisting police enquiries.”