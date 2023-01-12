News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Arrests after four home heating oil drums stolen

Police in have arrested three men following a report of four home heating oil drums being stolen from a business premises.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The theft happened in the Milltown Road area of Ballymoney, on Wednesday, 11th January.In a statement the PSNI say that when officers attended the business premises and reviewed CCTV footage, they were able to identify two of the men involved and the motor vehicle used to transport four, 20 litre oil drums taken.

"Following a search of a property in the Leyland Court area of Ballycastle, Police seized four oil drums and arrested one man for Theft and two men for Theft and Possession of Imitation Firearm in Suspicious Circumstances,” said the statement.“All three men remain in custody at this time, assisting police enquiries.”

Hide Ad
oil storage tank