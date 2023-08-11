Arrests made after petrol bomb thrown at house in Armagh - Suspected firearm and ammunition recovered after vehicle stop

Detectives investigating a report that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Barrack Hill area of Armagh in the early hours of Friday, August 11 have made a number of arrests.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "Officers responded to the report, which was received shortly before 4.30am. The petrol bomb was lit and a window was smashed, but no damage was caused inside the property .

"Two people who were in the property at the time were, thankfully, physically uninjured, but have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

"Two women, aged in their twenties, were arrested in connection with this incident. While one woman remains in police custody, the second has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"A short time later, police in Dungannon stopped a vehicle and recovered a suspected firearm and ammunition.

"Two men, aged in their twenties and fifties, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and also remain in custody, assisting with enquiries at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 183 of 11/8/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.