Arrests made by PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force officers investigating criminal activity linked to a feud between groups in North Down

Detectives from Bangor CID and the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating criminal activity linked to a feud between groups in North Down have, arrested two people and carried out a search of a property in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards.
By Michael Cousins
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Two men aged 35 and 44 have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including carrying an article in support of a proscribed organisation and arson with intent to endanger life.

The arrests are arising from an apparent show of strength in Weavers Grange in Newtownards on 8 July as well as arson attacks on 1 May and 11 May in Newtownards.

The man aged 35 has also been arrested in relation to a further arson attack on August 22 in Newtownards.

Searches took place in the Weavers Grange area of NewtownardsSearches took place in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards
Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “We continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity linked to this feud, and we ask anyone with information that could assist our efforts to contact us on 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org