Arson at Newtownabbey building site 'very worrying for those who want to make it their home'
The fire occurred in the Park Road area of Mallusk, on the edge of Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.
A report was received at approximately 12.15am on Thursday that two residential properties were set alight.
The fire brigade extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
The PSNI said: “Police are currently treating this as arson and anyone with any information about what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 15 21/11/24.”
Independent councillor Paul Michael (formerly an Ulster Unionist) said he believes about 100 people had objected to the development, mainly over “the scale”.
However, he stressed a police investigation is going on and he does not draw any conclusions about the motive.
He said it was a “surprise” to learn it was being treated as arson.
“Obviously the police have an investigation ongoing and I’d suggest to anybody with any information to put it in the direction of the police,” he said.
"What we have now is criminality. Sadly, unfortunately, someone – or persons – have taken it into their hands to set fire to property.
"I’d ask anybody with any information to contact the PSNI and help them with their enquiries.
"Clearly it’s very worrying, and must be concerning for those who were looking at the area as an opportunity to live and rear their family.”