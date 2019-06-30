Arson attack at home of Sinn Fein activist branded ‘cowardly’

An arson attack at the home of a Sinn Fein activist in Londonderry at the weekend has been branded “cowardly” and “reckless”.

Brian Moore’s car was set alight outside his house in the Creggan area of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The vehicle was destroyed and damage was caused to guttering and fascia boards on the house.

Mr Moore, who was asleep inside his house when his car was torched, posted a video of the burnt out wreck on his Facebook page along with a message branding those responsible “scum”.

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney said the arson attack was the work of “criminals” and “cowards.”

“I strongly condemn the cowardly arson attack on the family car of Sinn Féin activist Brian Moore in the early hours of Saturday,” he said.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, although it could have been much worse as the family were in the house at the time.

“The criminal elements responsible for this attack have nothing to offer but continually bring a bad name to Creggan. They should get off the backs of the community,” the Foyle MLA added.

Police investigating the incident, which occurred in the Lislane Drive area shortly after 4am, have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Marshall said: “This was a reckless attack and those responsible for this crime showed complete disregard for the two adult occupants of the house and other residents in the area. We are fortunate no-one was injured.

“This is being treated this as arson with the intent to endanger life, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw any suspicious activity to contact detectives on 101.”