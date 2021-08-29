Arson attack causes damage to a house in Holylands area of south Belfast
A house in the Holylands area of south Belfast has been damaged in an arson attack.
Detectives are appealing for information over the fire at the property in Damascus Street, near to Queen’s University.
The blaze happened in the the early hours of Saturday morning.
The PSNI put out a statement in the name of a Detective Sergeant McCallum about the attack, who said: “We received a report of the fire just after 5am.”
Detective Sergeant McCallum added: “Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.
“It is believed the fire was started deliberately, and has caused significant damage to the property.
“The house was unoccupied and, thankfully, no one was hurt.
“The result, however, could have been very different.”
Sergeant McCallum said: “We are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 230 of 28/08/21.”
The PSNI said that a report can also be made using the online reporting form via the web address www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Police said that information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously which has the online address www.crimestoppers-uk.org and the phone number on 0800 555 111.