Arson attack explosions woke residents

Laganside court complex in Belfast city centre.

Aerosols blew up as bins located beside a hairdressers and homes in Holywood were set alight, prosecutors said.

Dennis Quee, 43, of Beech End in the town, allegedly started the fires while out walking his dog in the early hours of April 8 this year.

He denies charges of arson intending to endanger life, arson being reckless whether life would be endangered, and two further counts of arson.

During a bail application Crown lawyer Mark Farrell said firefighters had to put out blazes in a number of “copycat” incidents.

Recycling bins were set alight after they were deliberately placed against fencing close to either a garden shed containing petrol cans and flammable liquid or a residential property, the court was told. Scorch damage was caused before the fires were put out.

A further alleged attack was carried out in an alleyway behind a terraced house and a hairdressing salon.

Hairspray aerosols in one of the bins ignited and exploded in the subsequent blaze.

“A number of residents were woken from their sleep, they thought it was gunfire,” Mr Farrell said.

CCTV footage from the area showed a man walking a German Shepherd dog wearing a high visibility harness enter the alleyway where the bins were set on fire.

“Within minutes smoke was caught (on camera) coming from where the man had walked,” the prosecutor contended. Police then set up a patrol and stopped Quee with his dog less than a mile from the scene.

The court heard that when searched a lighter was recovered from his pocket.

When interviewed he accepted being out walking his German Shepherd but denied any involvement in the arsons.

Opposing bail, Mr Farrell claimed there was a risk to the public.

“The fires were caused by direct ignition, setting dry recycling materials alight, and all caught hold,” he added.