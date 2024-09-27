Arson attack: Larne FC expresses disappointment after vehicles burned in car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Irish League football club has expressed disappointment after three cars were burned within its grounds in a suspected arson attack.

The three cars, which had been parked at Inver Park, the home of Larne Football Club, were destroyed in the incident in the early hours of Friday.

One of the cars belonged to a volunteer at the club and the other two to a nearby business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they are investigating the incident as a suspected arson attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three cars in the car park at Inver Park, home of Larne FC, were destroyed in an overnight arson attack

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was alerted to the incident at Inver Park just after 1am on Friday.

The NIFRS said two appliances attended, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“The incident was dealt with by 1.33am and the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition,” they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Larne Football Club thanked the NIFRS for preventing the fire from spreading.

“We were disappointed to learn of a fire which has caused extensive damage to three vehicles in the car park at Inver Park, in the early hours of Friday morning,” they said.

“We are thankful to the members of the NI Fire Service who brought the situation under control and prevented the fire from spreading.

“One of the vehicles damaged belonged to a volunteer of the club, while the other two were vehicles from an adjacent mechanic’s business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI.”

Alliance Party East Antrim MLA Danny Donnelly condemned the incident.

“The kind of behaviour demonstrated here is reckless, irresponsible, and downright dangerous,” he said.

“Going out, deliberately intending to inflict harm on the community and damage property, is appalling and must be unreservedly condemned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can only be glad that no one was hurt, and I want to thank the emergency services for taking such swift and effective action in response.

“We have been in contact with Larne FC to offer our sympathies and are liaising with police as to how we go forward.

“However, I’d implore anyone with any relevant information that could help bring those responsible to justice to get in touch with the police or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

A police spokesperson said officers attended the scene and were advised the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.