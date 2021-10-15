Arson attack on a property in Co Antrim

The attack took place on Portlee Walk around 10:30pm on October 14.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front door of the property causing damage to it and a window had also been broken.

“Thankfully the property was vacant at the time of the attack.”