Arson attack on a property in Co Antrim

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a house in Antrim.

By Neve Wilkinson
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:19 am

The attack took place on Portlee Walk around 10:30pm on October 14.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front door of the property causing damage to it and a window had also been broken.

“Thankfully the property was vacant at the time of the attack.”

He added: “We appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or anyone who has any information that could assist with our enquiries to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2118 14/10/21.”