Arson attack on house in Londonderry after accelerant poured through the letterbox

By Roderick McMurray
Published 28th Sep 2025, 13:35 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2025, 13:39 BST
The incident occurred in the early hour of this morning at a property in the Clon Dara areaplaceholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses following a house fire in Londonderry in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Shortly after 3.10am, officers received and responded to a report that a property in the Clon Dara area was on fire.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

“It is believed that the blaze was started after accelerant was poured through the letterbox of the property.

“Thankfully, no one was inside at the time of the incident, however damage was caused to the front and back of the door as a result.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life, and our enquiries are ongoing.​

“Anyone who might have any information which may assist us is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 224 of 28/09/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

