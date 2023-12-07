Arson attack on Lisburn residential property on Wednesday evening investigated
Detectives are investigating an arson attack on a property in Lisburn on the evening of Wednesday 6 December.
The blaze at the Montgomery Drive flat was reported to police at around 6.10pm. Colleagues from the NIFRS were able to extinguish the fire.
No one was inside the home at the time.
Anyone with information or who may have captured footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact detectives at Lisburn CID by calling 101, quoting reference 1469 06/12/23.
Information can also be provided via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.