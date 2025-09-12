A man arrested by detectives in Belfast in connection with their ongoing investigation into recent arson attacks on 5G masts has been charged to court.

A man arrested by detectives in Belfast in connection with their ongoing investigation into recent arson attacks on 5G masts has been charged to court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged 45, has been charged with two counts of arson.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow, Saturday 13 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Friday morning, detectives said the man was arrested on suspicion of 26 counts of arson following a planned search at a property in the west Belfast area on Thursday, 11 September.

Detective Inspector McAnee said: “We are very aware of the damaging impact these incidents are having on the community. The disruption to network signal is affecting many people’s day-to-day lives, particularly those who are more vulnerable and rely on these services for their healthcare, work and connection with others.

"This remains an active investigation with multiple lines of enquiry being pursued. We are committed to catching those responsible and stopping these attacks.”

He is the second suspect charged by police this week in relation to attacks on 5G masts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday detectives investigating a fire at a 5G mast in west Belfast arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of arson. He appeared in court the next day.

Police and firefighters attended the scene of the attack, with the latter extinguishing the blaze.

The mast was off the Whiterock Road, at the junction of Brittons Parade, with the fire reported on Sunday night, 7 September, shortly after 11.30pm.

Speaking on Monday, Detective Inspector McAnee said: "This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire in the area recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aside from the significant social and economic impact these attacks are having on the local community, the act of setting fire to large electrical equipment is extremely reckless and dangerous. Those responsible are putting themselves and members of the public at serious risk.”

Appealing for witnesses, the DI added: “If you were in the area of Whiterock Road or Falls Road last night between the hours of the hours of 10.30pm and midnight and observed a male riding a yellow bicycle please contact police. Likewise, if you live in this area and believe you may have CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation please let us know.”

Police are appealing for information on 5g mast attacks on 101 quoting ref 1569-07/09/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport