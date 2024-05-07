Arson: Two cars set on fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning - Enquiries ongoing into the incidents

Inspector Nicholas Woods said: “It was reported to police at around 2.25 am on Monday morning, that a Volkswagen Passat parked in the Munro Villas area of Kilkeel had the windows smashed and an accelerant poured inside.

Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. NIFRS believe the cause of the blaze to be deliberate and so the incident is being treated as arson.“Enquiries are ongoing into the incidents which we believe to be linked and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference numbers CW 178 – 06/05/24 and CW 159-07/05/24.A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.