Ashling Murphy murder: Man arrested as police appeal for witnesses

Ashling Murphy. Photo: Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann

The arrest came hours after the 23-year-old teacher’s funeral took place on Tuesday morning.

Irish police said the man, aged in his 30s, is being questioned in Tullamore garda station in Co Offaly.

The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and a sports enthusiast was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, sparking a murder investigation.

Her death has intensified debate around women’s safety and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle gender-based violence.

The arrest comes after police renewed an appeal for information, saying “significant progress” has been made in the murder investigation.

Police released a description of a man in relation to the teacher’s death.

They asked anyone who saw a man dressed in a black tracksuit top with no hood, black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners to come forward.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the grief “resonated across this island”.

He said: “Today was a day of unbearable sadness for the Tullamore community with an outpouring of grief which resonated across this island. My deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends.

“The murder of Ashling Murphy was a foul and wicked deed which has shocked people to the very core. As a society we must all look to see what can be done to tackle crimes against women and girls.

“This island is wounded and we must find a way to ensure we have less vigils corresponding to less deaths.”