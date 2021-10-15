Aspiring soldier found guilty of rioting at Irish Sea border protest

Adam Munn, 19, received the sentence after his lawyer argued that anything longer-term could prevent him from joining the Army.

Judge Alan White said: “Everybody deserves one chance.”

Munn, of Cambourne Crescent in Newtownards, pleaded guilty to riotous behaviour on April 3 this year.

Police were attacked by crowds during disorder in the Shaftesbury Square and Donegall Road areas.

Trouble flared as part of a sustained period of street violence over consecutive nights across the city and other parts of Northern Ireland.

The disturbances were linked to tensions over the Irish Sea border imposed as part of the UK-EU Brexit deal.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant was captured on CCTV throwing one missile at a police vehicle.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd said Munn had been out for the night with his girlfriend.

“It beggars belief that he could then involve himself at all in this very serious public disorder,” counsel submitted.

“This was a genuine moment of madness, he got caught up in something which he will never be repeating.”

The court heard Munn’s ambitions are to join the Army, but that his plans to enlist at the beginning of next year could be at risk.

“The Army has told him if there’s anything hanging over his head he is not permitted to join,” Mr Boyd explained.

“I’m asking Your Worship to consider dealing with this to get it out of the way before January 2022.”

Judge White told Munn that the offence involved “crazy behaviour”.