At least one suspect hunted for California mass shooting

Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2am as bars and nightclubs were closing when they heard gunfire.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. A further 10 people either took themselves to hospitals or were transported there.

Kelsey Schar, 18, was staying on the fourth floor of a nearby hotel when she said she heard gunshots. She walked to the window and “saw a guy running and just shooting”, she told The Associated Press.

She saw flashes from the gun in the dark.

Madalyn Woodard, 17, who was also staying at the same hotel, said she saw a crowd of people sprinting down the street. She saw one girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm and lying on the ground. Security guards from the nightclub rushed to help her.

“These security guards from the nightclub I think it was where she was right by, they brought, like napkins. I could see the bloody napkins they were using,” Ms Woodard said.

Authorities do not know whether one or more suspects were involved and are asking for the public’s help in identifying who is responsible.

Ms Lester said it was “a very complex and complicated scene”.

Shortly after the shooting, video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire. Video also showed multiple ambulances at the scene.

The shooting – which occurred two blocks from the state capitol – was decried by top political officials.

Governor Gavin Newsom said: “What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief.

“The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

Meanwhile, via Twitter, Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg said: “Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend.

“Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it.”

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars leading to the Golden One Centre, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.