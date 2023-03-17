ATM thefts: Police issue warning after 12 raids on bank machines in March

Detectives have urged members of the public to be vigilant and said that the raids strike at the heart of rural communities.

PSNI statistics show there have been 12 ATM thefts across the region this year, with nine already in March.

The thefts have occurred in different geographical areas with incidents reported in Dungiven, Articlave, Cabragh, Portadown, Ballymena, Toome, Coleraine, Drumharvey, Kells, Poyntzpass, Derrylin and Tempo.

An attempted ATM theft in Toomebridge earlier this month

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are 100% committed to putting a stop to this crime; a crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities and my ask is simple and two-fold.

"I'm asking members of the public to be vigilant; and I'm appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to contact us immediately.

"The 12 ATMs in question, and the recent attacks, have some elements in common.

"Almost all are within a rural or semi-rural location. Furthermore, most of the attacks have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

"While some of the attempts have been unsuccessful, all have resulted in some degree of criminal damage to the machine or surrounding property."