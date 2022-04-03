Chairman of Dungannon/Moy Royal British Legion, David Cuddy, said: “At about 1am on Saturday morning all the wreaths were removed from Dungannon war memorial and scattered far and wide around Market Square.

“It was reported to the police who gathered up the wreaths again. Most of the 35 wreaths were ripped and damaged beyond repair.”

He said that the PSNI should be making an appeal for witnesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Destruction at Dungannon War Memorial

Mr Cuddy said: “Names on the war memorial come from both sections of the community who served in the two world wars. Wreaths are laid as a mark of respect for those who gave their lives, and to those killed and in conflicts since.

“It is an utter disgrace that the wreaths should be treated in this fashion.

Dungannon councillor Walter Cuddy, who is a cousin of David, said: “It was a particularly violent attack on the war memorial. The wreaths weren’t just lifted off and thrown around, they were torn to pieces.”

“We’re hoping that CCTV footage can identify who carried this out. I’d appeal to anyone to come forward with information to police, concillors, church leaders. Anything to help catch the culprit.”

The UUP councillor added: “It’s very hurtful, it does inflame tension.

“The cenotaph was looking really well. There’s people’s names from all community on it.

“With the war going on in Ukraine it’s important to respect the people who went to war and didn’t come back.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry