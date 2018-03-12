Attack on Orange Hall in Co Tyrone a ‘hate crime’, say PSNI

Police say they are treating a weekend attack on an Orange Hall near Dungannon as a hate crime.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has spoken out in condemnation of the attack on Aughintober Orange Hall overnight on Saturday.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said: “This is a disgraceful attack on a community facility. It is a crime motivated by sectarianism and unfortunately is one of many such attacks sustained against Orange Halls right across Northern Ireland.”

She continued: “There should not only be condemnation of such attacks from right across the political spectrum but an acceptance that demonisation of the Orange Institution and Loyal Order parades feeds into the mind-set which justifies such attacks. When we hear demands for respect then this must also be extended to the Orange Institution, its properties and parades.”

The DUP leader added: “I hope that anyone with information on the attack on Aughintober Orange Hall will assist the police in bringing those responsible to justice.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage was caused to an Orange Hall on the Aghintober Road overnight Saturday, 10 March.

“It was reported that sometime between 6pm on Saturday evening and 11am on Sunday morning a tin of paint was thrown at the front of the property causing paint damage to the steps and entrance of the building.”

The spokesperson added: “Police are treating this incident as a hate crime and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that may assist with the investigation to contact Police in Dungannon on 101 quoting reference 526 of 11/03/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”