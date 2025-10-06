Attack on Sinn Fein office was ‘attack on democracy’, MP Hughes says - viable explosive device found outside constituency office in Newry

A Sinn Féin MP has said his party "will not be intimidated" after a viable explosive device was found outside his party's constituency office in Newry city centre.

The finding of a viable explosive device outside a Sinn Fein office in Newry has been criticised as an "attack on democracy".

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland's First Minister and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill condemned what she termed a "cowardly attack" on the office used by Newry and Armagh MP Daire Hughes and Stormont MLA and Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins .

"There is absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour in our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Sinn Fein will not be deterred or intimidated from continuing our work to better the lives of people and communities across Newry, Armagh, and Ireland ," she said.

Mr Hughes said he will not be deterred after the incident at the constituency office on Monaghan Street in the city.

The alarm was raised just before midnight on Sunday.

Army bomb experts attended the scene and made safe and removed the device, which has been described as a "viable explosive device".

Mr Hughes said it was a "disgraceful and cowardly attack on democracy and the community in Newry".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whoever was behind this attack, they will not succeed and we will not be intimidated, we will get back to the work that we have to do to represent the people of Newry and the office will be open for business this morning," he told BBC Radio Ulster.

"It's been a massive shock, a disgraceful and cowardly attack on a constituency office which provides an essential service to the people of Newry.

"The wider dimension to this is that this was an attack on democracy, an attack on Sinn Fein , but we'll not be intimidated, we will not be deterred, we will continue to do our work, we will continue to advance forward.

"The people responsible won't hold us back, won't bring us back and we'll continue to represent the community to the best of our ability without hesitation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hughes asked anyone with any information about the incident to take it to the PSNI as soon as they can.

A police spokesperson said officers were grateful to local people for their patience while they worked to make the area safe.