Attack on teenagers ‘racially motivated’

The incident happened in the Castle Park area of Bangor on Friday at about 5.30pm.

The PSNI said that the teenage boy and girl had been assaulted with a weapon whilst in the park by a man who made off in the direction of Castle Park Road in the city.

Both teenagers are said to have been taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining what the PSNI described as head injuries.

Both were subsequently discharged after treatment, the police said.

A PSNI press release quoted a Chief Inspector David Gray, who said: “We are treating this as a racially motivated attack, which was completely unprovoked.

“Hate crime has no place in society.

“It should be rejected and reviled by everyone.

“But to target two children in this way is particularly abhorrent.”

Inspector Gray continued: “I would appeal to the public to contact us with any information that may help with our investigation.”

Police are seeking to identify the suspect, who is described as a man wearing a dark/navy hooded top with a lighter coloured hood and dusty work trousers, and carrying a plastic bag.

He would have been in the area of Castle Park or Castle Park Road on Friday around 5.30pm.

The PSNI are asking that anyone with any information about the man contact police on 101.