Attack on woman was racially motivated say police

Police in Londonderry are treating an attack on a woman in the Dungiven Road area of the city on Sunday September 11th as racially motivated.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 16th September 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 12:05 pm
Police appeal
Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: “We received a report that a woman was assaulted by a man while she was walking through a tunnel in the area at around 2pm.

“The woman was verbally assaulted by the man who also kicked her to the upper leg and thigh area and then pushed her a few times – causing her pain for a few days following this attack.

“We are treating this as a racially-motivated attack, which was completely unprovoked. Hate crime has no place in society. It should be rejected and reviled by everyone.

“We are seeking to identify a man who is described as wearing a black sleeveless coat with the hood up and tracksuit bottoms. He is believed to be over 6ft and had tattoos on both his arms.

“Although this assault has only recently been reported to us, we are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Sunday, 11th September at around 2pm and noticed anyone who could match the above description to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 617 of 15/9/22.”