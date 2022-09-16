Attack on woman was racially motivated say police

Police appeal

Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: “We received a report that a woman was assaulted by a man while she was walking through a tunnel in the area at around 2pm.

“The woman was verbally assaulted by the man who also kicked her to the upper leg and thigh area and then pushed her a few times – causing her pain for a few days following this attack.

“We are treating this as a racially-motivated attack, which was completely unprovoked. Hate crime has no place in society. It should be rejected and reviled by everyone.

“We are seeking to identify a man who is described as wearing a black sleeveless coat with the hood up and tracksuit bottoms. He is believed to be over 6ft and had tattoos on both his arms.

