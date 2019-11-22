Attempted abduction of NI child - two men try to entice 10 year-old girl into car

The PSNI is appealing for information after receiving a report of a suspected suspicious approach of a 10 year-old girl on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Nelson Drive area of Londonderry on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning.

“We received a report that at around 8.45am a young girl had been approached by two males in a black jeep type car who asked her to get into the vehicle," said PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond.

“Thankfully, the girl refused and ran off.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 469 of 21/11/19.”

The little girl's mother also raised awareness of the incident on social media.

"Just making you all aware that my 10 year-old daughter was approached this morning in Caw Close area in Nelson drive by two males," said the woman.

"Thankfully my daughter had the sense to run away, it doesn’t even bare to think about what could have happened.

"Make sure your kids are aware of stranger danger, it is really important.

"Please share and if anyone has seen anything please inform the police," said the woman.