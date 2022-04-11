‘Attempted murder’ probe after petrol bomb attack on police officer

The PSNI said the incident took place at the scene of the house fire in the Creggan area on Sunday.

Officers were responding to a fire at St Cecilia’s Walk around 11am when a number of young people began throwing stones at them.

A PSNI spokesperson said the petrol was “directly thrown at an officer” later in the afternoon as they maintained a cordon at the scene.

PSNI

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: “Our colleague was one of several of our officers who had responded to the fire, and was working to keep people safe when he was targeted in such a senseless manner.

“Thankfully, he acted quickly and prevented serious injury by deflecting the petrol bomb away from his body. He sustained an injury to his hand in doing so, however, he was able to remain on duty and continue to serve our community.

“What happened is unacceptable. No one should go to work and be placed in such a dangerous situation. Were it not for his quick reaction, the consequences could have resulted in serious injury, or worse.”

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch are now leading the investigation into both the fire at the property, which has been ruled as deliberate, and into the subsequent disorder and attack on the officer.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “We are treating this horrific attack on our colleague as attempted murder, and I have a number of appeals to make as part of our investigation into the incident, the fire and subsequent disorder.

“In relation to the house fire, this was reported to us at around 10.45am yesterday. The property was vacant at the time and, thanks to the work of NIFRS, the blaze was prevented from spreading to neighbouring properties. There were no reports of any injuries. This incident is being investigated as arson. If you were in the area at around this time, and you have information in relation to what happened, tell us.

“If you were in the area yesterday and captured or witnessed what happened in St Cecilia’s Walk and the attempted murder of our officer, contact us.”

The number to call in relation to these incidents is 101, quoting reference number 654 of 10/04/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.