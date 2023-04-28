It is understood one of the vehicles involved was a minibus containing a number of people. Four other people were seriously injured.

The incident, which also involved a lorry, occurred on the A5 Tullyvar road just outside Aughnacloy around 7:15am on Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fr Declan Boland, from Strabane, County Tyrone, said the family were returning from their aunt's funeral in England when the crash happened.

Three members of the same family have died after a road accident on the Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy on Thursday.

Fr Boland, said the family and local community are in total disbelief at the tragedy.

"The community are struggling to comprehend what is happening. We have to face into the horror of the bodies coming home and then the funerals," he told BBC's The North West Today programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colm Gildernew, Sinn Fein MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, extended his sympathies to the families of the victims.

“The A5 is a road that has seen multiple tragedies over many years and each and every one of those tragedies is an individual disaster for every family and community involved, and it is time that we seen this A5 road completed and made safe to allow people to travel on it in safety,” he said.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the victims were from the Strabane area.

He said the local community had been “devastated” by the tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The accident in Aughnacloy, that has claimed the lives of three local people from this community and left a number of others seriously injured, is an unspeakable tragedy that has devastated a number of families in this area and left the wider community shocked and heartbroken,” he said.

David Nichol, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Western Area Commander said three fire engines attended the scene.

“My heartfelt sympathies are with the family and friends of the 3 people who lost their lives following a road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy this morning,” he said.

“NIFRS was called to the incident involving 2 vehicles at 7.21am on Thursday April 27 2023, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three fire appliances attended – two from Clogher Fire Station and one from Dungannon Fire Station.