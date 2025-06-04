Former senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows, pictured during his days on the force, says the case shows a rush to judge police based on limited information on social media.

​A watchdog clearing the police of misconduct over their removal of a young autistic woman from a shop shows that too many, including high-ranking politicians, are quick to leap to a “knee-jerk judgement based on social media”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to former senior policeman Jon Burrows, who feels four officers have been vindicated over the incident in Lisburn in December 2024.

Video footage was shared across social media at the time, leading to widespread condemnation of the PSNI’s actions – but now the Police Ombudsman’s Office has concluded officers didn’t breach their code of ethics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ombudsman did, however, recommend better training for frontline police on how to deal with autistic people, especially those who speak few or no words.

The PSNI has said it will look at ways to include extra training on how to deal with autistic people, especially those who are non-verbal.

For Mr Burrows, ex-head of the PSNI's discipline branch, the case demonstrates a knee-jerk rush to pillory the force before the full details are known.

“Many people – politicians, journalists, commentators – reached instant verdicts based on a short clip on social media,” he said, adding the News Letter was a rare outlet to feature voices who recommended waiting for the full story to come out, instead of leaping to condemn.

He added: “Officers do their best to make difficult, dynamic decisions in the moment. Nobody wants to be in the situation where they are carrying a young woman out of a shop, but decisions have to be made in the moment – not considered afterwards, on the basis of a short social media video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enhanced training is always welcome and could prove useful in the police’s interactions with neurodivergent people, especially those who are non-verbal.”

PSNI officers on patrol. Image: PSNI

The incident happened after the young woman entered a store that was in the middle of closing down and was unable to buy a DVD she wanted as the tills were shut.

The Ombudsman's Office said the situation escalated and the police were called when the woman would not leave the shop.

Body-worn cameras captured two officers arriving to speak to the young woman's parents, making it clear their preference was for the parents to remove her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her father then encouraged his daughter to leave, then tried to physically move her. The ombudsman said officers only became physically involved after her father continued to have difficulty, adding one officer was injured during an attempt to escort her outside.

Repeated efforts were made, ending when two more police officers arrived and all four officers plus the father carried the young woman out of the shop.

Finding no misconduct, Ombudsman director of investigations Nikki Davis said the incident was “undoubtedly distressing for this young woman and her parents” but “the officers did not breach the PSNI code of ethics”.

However, she added the incident has “exposed a gap in current PSNI training”, leading to advice that police officers should have enhanced training on engaging with “any autistic person, but especially a person who speaks few or no words and may communicate in other ways”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad