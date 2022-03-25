Baby Carrie’s body was discovered by children playing at the Duckwalk behind Lough Moss leisure centre in Carryduff after 2pm on 26 March 2002. She suffered injuries to her head and multiple stab wounds to various parts of her body.

The Senior Investigating Officer, Det Chief Insp Jenna Fitzpatrick, said: “Despite the length of time that has passed, we remain committed to bringing to justice those responsible for her tragic death and would appeal to anyone with any information which may assist our inquiries to contact us. Where credible investigative lines of enquiry are identified, capable of progressing the investigation into her death, we will follow them.

“I believe the answers to what happened to baby Carrie lie within the local community of Carryduff. I am appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened to baby Carrie, whether as a witness or from personal involvement to come and speak with police. It is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known only unto God : A grave digger lays to rest baby 'Carrie' in August 2002. Her unidentified remains were found in Carryduff five months earlier.

“I am appealing directly to Carrie’s mum, anybody who might know her or anyone whom she may have confided in to get in contact with us. I realise that this will be a particularly emotional time for Carrie’s mum and, like any mother without her child she must find this a very distressing experience to cope with, especially on this significant anniversary.”

Former Head of PSNI Organised Crime Branch, Roy McComb, who was the investigating officer in 2002, said they received 1300 samples of DNA from Carryduff women with “a very small number of refusals”.

All samples were compared with Baby Carrie - but to no avail. They were later destroyed with the oversight of the Police Ombudsman, he said.

“I welcome the renewed appeal by PSNI and encourage anyone who may have any information to contact PSNI, or someone they trust, to finally bring justice to Baby Carrie,” he said.

Detectives from Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of baby Carrie in Carryduff in March 2002, are appealing for information on the 20th anniversary of her murder.

“It is always the right time to do the right thing, and I still hope some day Carrie’s mum will come forward and reclaim her own daughter.”

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “In a bid to trace the baby’s mother, detectives launched a campaign to voluntarily screen females, aged between 13 and 45, in the Carryduff area for DNA. Over 1500 homes were visited with just short of 1300 DNA samples were taken.”

Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry