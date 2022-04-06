Baby goats abandoned in a ditch on rural Dromara lane | USPCA say 'another terrible case involving defenceless young animals being dumped at the roadside'
Baby goats were found malnourished, freezing cold and starving in a ditch and on a rural lane outside Dromara in Co Down, the USPCA have revealed.
Reporting another case of animal cruelty, the animal welfare charity said the male goats were found 'malnourished, freezing cold and starving' and 'there was also signs of their umbilical cords still attached'.
The case was responded to by the charity’s Wildlife Rescue and Animal Care Officer following a report from a member of the public late on April 5.
Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Development Manager, said: “This is another terrible case involving defenceless young animals being dumped at the roadside – a few months ago it was a litter of pups, now it’s baby goats.
"This type of behaviour is unacceptable – in any cases of animal ownership, if you are not willing to look after young offspring, abandoning an animal in a ditch is not the answer.
“These two young goats have suffered so much already but we’re thankful we weren’t facing a fatal outcome – they could have very easily been knocked down by a car.
"Following veterinary assessment and being well looked after by our animal care team, they are now settled and in good health.
"As they were quite underweight, our priority is ensuring that they build up their strength and recuperate fully before arranging a long-term home for them.
“We’re very grateful to the member of the public for reporting this situation us as their actions have changed the lives of these two young goats."
Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to report it immediately to the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.