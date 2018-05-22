Backpacker murder suspects released

Two men arrested in Co Antrim on Monday for questioning about the murder of a German packpacker 30 years ago have been released without charge.

The body of Munich teenager Inga Maria Hauser was found dumped in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, outside Ballycastle, 14 days after she was last seen alive on a ferry from Scotland.

The 18-year-old’s death in April 1988 remains one of the Province’s most high-profile unsolved murders.

Police detained the two men, aged 58 and 61, in the Loughguile area on Monday morning. The 58-year-old was released on bail on Tuesday afternoon following the release on bail of the 61-year-old on Tuesday morning.