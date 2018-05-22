Backpacker murder suspects released

Inga Maria Hauser was murdered in April 1988
Inga Maria Hauser was murdered in April 1988

Two men arrested in Co Antrim on Monday for questioning about the murder of a German packpacker 30 years ago have been released without charge.

The body of Munich teenager Inga Maria Hauser was found dumped in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, outside Ballycastle, 14 days after she was last seen alive on a ferry from Scotland.

The 18-year-old’s death in April 1988 remains one of the Province’s most high-profile unsolved murders.

Police detained the two men, aged 58 and 61, in the Loughguile area on Monday morning. The 58-year-old was released on bail on Tuesday afternoon following the release on bail of the 61-year-old on Tuesday morning.