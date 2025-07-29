​A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of teenager Jaidyn Rice by dangerous driving.

Jamie McCartney, 30, also faced charges of driving without a licence or insurance during his appearance at Newtownards Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Jaidyn, who was 16, died after being hit by a car on the West Circular Road in Bangor, Co Down, on July 8.

McCartney appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit and in handcuffs.

Jaidyn Rice. Photo provided by PSNI

He replied “yes” when asked if he understood the charges.

A PSNI officer told the court he could connect the defendant to the charges.

The officer opposed an application for bail, stating there were concerns for McCartney's safety and over the risk of reoffending.

A defence lawyer said his client had been on police bail since the offence occurred before he was charged on Monday evening.

The lawyer said the case would ultimately be dealt with in the Crown Court and his client would be remanded in custody for a significant time if he was not given court bail.

District Judge Mark Hamill said: "I grasp what this case is about and it has to be dealt with in the Crown Court sooner rather than later, but in the meantime it is pretty difficult for me to remand him in custody.

“I get the upset, but it is difficult for me to remand him in custody.”

He released McCartney on bail to appear again in court on August 26. Conditions include McCartney being barred from entering Bangor or from travelling in any private vehicle.

The judge told McCartney: “This is court bail and you had better treat this with some respect because you can take it that the police are mustard-keen to revoke your bail.”

The judge also imposed a restriction on McCartney's address being reported.

As McCartney was led from the dock there was some shouting from the public gallery.