Bail for man accused of extinguishing cigarette on partner’s face granted bail

Laganside Courts, Chichester Street, Belfast. Photo: Diane Magill

Gerard Clarke, 27, also allegedly tried to throttle the woman during a chance encounter in west Belfast.

Clarke, of Castleton Gardens in the city, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation, possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and breaching a restraining order.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard his former partner claimed he approached her as she left her father's home on October 20 last year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard his former partner claimed he approached her as she left her father’s home on October 20 last year.

The woman fled in a bid to escape but was pursued by Clarke to Whiterock Health Centre, according to her initial account recorded on a police body-worn device.

“She alleged that he caught up with her and put a lit cigarette out on her face,” a PSNI officer said.

“She also stated that he hit her with a shovel… and wrapped his arms around her neck in an effort to strangle her.”

Police took photographs of a shovel located at the health centre but did not seize it for evidential purposes.

It has now emerged, however, the woman has withdrawn her statement of complaint.

Clarke’s barrister told the court she is also seeking to have his restraining order removed.

“She doesn’t want this prosecution to proceed, and as things currently stand the case is getting weaker,” counsel submitted.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer pointed out there is a public interest in dealing with allegations of domestic violence.

But he granted bail to Clarke based on the period of time already spent in custody without any confirmed date for a trial.