Bail refused for man accused of choking and striking policewoman after car crash

Laganside Courts

Prosecutors claimed Diarmaid Anderson, 32, left the female officer bleeding from the nose amid attempts to flee following the collision in Portglenone, Co Antrim last month.

Anderson, of Largy Road in the village, faces charges including driving when unfit through drink or drugs, assault on police, disorderly behaviour and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Crown lawyer Michael Wilson said an Audi A4 car struck a telegraph pole on the Ballymacombs Road in a “hit and run” incident on April 12.

Police alerted to the crash observed two men running away, the court heard.

Mr Wilson alleged that when detained, Anderson “choked and struck a female officer, causing her nose to bleed”.

The accused had to be sprayed due to his erratic behaviour, according to the prosecution.

Opposing Anderson’s application for bail, the barrister contended that he has violent tendencies towards women.

Joel Lindsay, defending, argued that his client has complied with release terms imposed on the past.

Refusing bail, however, Lord Justice Treacy held that Anderson could not be trusted.

The judge pointed out: “He was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol, crashed the car and attempted to escape. That was the context in which he was said to have assaulted the police officer.