Bail refused to puppy smuggling accused

Mark Hirst, 44, is accused of using his pet courier business as a front to illegally transport animals from breeding farms in the Republic of Ireland into Britain.

A judge ruled yesterday that he cannot be released from custody due to the risk of reoffending.

Lord Justice Treacy said: “It is asserted that the applicant is (involved) in a criminal enterprise which is directly related to the movement of animals.”

Puppies that were seized by police, investigating the suspected illegal importation, of animals into Northern Ireland

Hirst, of Leys Farm, Park Lane in Huddersfield, is charged with five counts of fraud by false representation, acquiring criminal property, and possessing articles used in fraud.

He was arrested on August 2 at Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) facilities in the harbour area while arranging to take animals across to Cairnryan in Scotland. A total of 57 puppies of various breeds, three adult dogs and a cat were recovered from his van.

Police claim he used bogus paperwork in a bid to smuggle the animals across the Irish Sea, and that port authorities had refused to let him travel on at least 10 prior occasions because of false documentation.

Searches of the vehicle uncovered vaccination cards completed by a veterinarian based in Co Longford and £5,000 in cash, a previous court was told.

An investigating detective claimed Hirst had travelled over to Northern Ireland by ferry, driven across the border, and then returned with the puppies.

It was alleged that he falsified documentation about who he obtained the animals from, using names and addresses of people who do not exist.

Police claimed Hirst’s legitimate business transporting pets to locations across the UK was a “façade to facilitate a criminal enterprise”.