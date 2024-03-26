Balloon release planned to celebrate murdered Chloe Mitchell's 22nd birthday as family reveal their struggle to cope with her loss
Chloe Mitchell's body was found following a huge search operation after she was reported missing in Ballymena last summer.
Today Chloe's family will hold a remembrance event at 4pm to mark her birthday, according to the BBC.
It will be held in King George's Park where balloons will be released in memory of Chloe.
Her older brother, Philip Mitchell, said the event is being organised to coincide with what would have been Chloe's 22nd birthday.
Philip said the family, especially her parents, have endured constant suffering since Chloe's death.
"They're just trying to take it day by day," he told the BBC.
"We take one step at a time as a family and work together, and even at that we still can't get over it, it's just like yesterday."
He added: "The hardest part for us now is watching our mother and father go through this. They're just lost without her".
Phillip added that their family will always remember his "wee sister" as "forever 21".
He said that on her 22nd birthday "she'd have been up excited, opening her cards, and her new trainers and stuff like that and I just think it's what she deserves, it's the least we could do for her today."
And Chloe's sister, Nadine, said she feels "empty and alone" since her sister was killed.
"She wasn't just my wee sister, she was my best friend, me and her were genuine best friends. So, I've lost a sister and a best friend."
Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street, Ballymena, has been charged with Chloe Mitchell's murder.