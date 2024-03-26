Chloe Mitchell

Chloe Mitchell's body was found following a huge search operation after she was reported missing in Ballymena last summer.

Today Chloe's family will hold a remembrance event at 4pm to mark her birthday, according to the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be held in King George's Park where balloons will be released in memory of Chloe.

Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena on June 14 for murder victim Chloe Mitchell. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Her older brother, Philip Mitchell, said the event is being organised to coincide with what would have been Chloe's 22nd birthday.

Philip said the family, especially her parents, have endured constant suffering since Chloe's death.

"They're just trying to take it day by day," he told the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We take one step at a time as a family and work together, and even at that we still can't get over it, it's just like yesterday."

He added: "The hardest part for us now is watching our mother and father go through this. They're just lost without her".

Phillip added that their family will always remember his "wee sister" as "forever 21".

He said that on her 22nd birthday "she'd have been up excited, opening her cards, and her new trainers and stuff like that and I just think it's what she deserves, it's the least we could do for her today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Chloe's sister, Nadine, said she feels "empty and alone" since her sister was killed.

"She wasn't just my wee sister, she was my best friend, me and her were genuine best friends. So, I've lost a sister and a best friend."