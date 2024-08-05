Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has told of his disgust at the desecration of Ballycastle War Memorial over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am appalled by the desecration of Ballycastle War Memorial,” he said.

"Poppy wreaths laid just a few weeks ago in memory of those who died at the Somme have been destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Flowers which have been planted in pots around the memorial have been ripped out and strewn around the area.

Poppy wreath destroyed

“I have contacted the council to ask that action is taken immediately to clean up the mess and have challenged the PSNI to check CCTV footage in the area to see if the attack has been captured on camera.

“This disgusting incident not only shows disrespect to the war dead but will raise community tensions at a volatile time.”

Mr Gaston added: “Over the past month I’ve been in Ballycastle assisting a number of constituents from across the divide and I want to stress that this behaviour certainly isn’t reflective of the beautiful town or its people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would appeal to those who will rightly be outraged by this to leave dealing with the matter to the PSNI and for anyone with information to come forward to the police.”

When asked about the incident, a PSNI spokesman said: “Police are investigating after damage was caused to a war memorial on Quay Road in Ballycastle.

"Planters were emptied, a rail broken and a wreath removed from the memorial early on the morning of Sunday 4 August.

"Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact police on 101, quoting reference 660 04/08/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad