Significant financial loss has been incurred following an arson attack on vehicles parked at an industrial estate in Ballyclare.

Four lorries were damaged at the Avondale Drive site on Wednesday (September 18) evening with police condemning the “recklessness” of those behind the incident.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded around 10.40pm to reports of four lorries on fire at commercial premises.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters used cutting equipment to gain entry to the premises and used a thermal image camera, one jet and three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

"Firefighters left the scene at 12.17am (Thursday 18 September 2025) but were called back at 4.03am as the fire had reignited. Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The reigniting of the fire is believed to be accidental and the incident was dealt with by 4.26am.”

Police also attended and remain at the location today as all lines of enquiry are explored and evidence gathered. Officers are also aware and investigating reports of an ‘explosion’, though at this early stage, they believe this noise to be linked to the well-established fires.

Detective Inspector Adrian Keon said: "This fire, which is being treated as deliberate, has resulted in a significant financial impact, both from the loss of the vehicles and any contents.

“The recklessness of those responsible is hard to believe. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to gain the insight from members of the public who noticed anything suspicious, particularly between 10pm and the time of report at 10.40pm.

"Anyone driving in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage covering this area, please give us a call on 101 quoting reference number 1556 17/09/25."