Ballygawley bus bombing recalled at poignant gathering

Kenny Donaldson of SEFF with former members of the Light Infantry at the Ballygawley commemoration November 2021

Eight members of the Light Infantry were killed and a further 28 people injured when a roadside bomb detonated as the soldiers returned to their base in Omagh following a short break from operational duty.

Also present were relatives of four UDR soldiers killed by an IRA bomb on the same road five years earlier.

The 15-strong Light Infantry contingent included bereaved relatives and regiment representatives as well as survivors of the 1988 blast.

The roadside memorial was dedicated at a service in August 2018 – the 30th anniversary of the atrocity.

Sunday’s event was organised by the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) in partnership with Ballygawley Road residents.

Kenny Donaldson of SEFF said: “Poignantly, a replacement memorial and interpretive panels, along with a new seat, were dedicated at the site to a gathering of well over 300 people.

“Children from the local community also played a key role in the service led by Alan Lavelle.

“Our thanks and acknowledgement to Ivan Clements and Allan Rainey MBE and [local Light Infantry contact] Dean Lapham for all their work throughout the year.”

Mr Donaldson also paid tribute to the 1 Light Infantry buglers, Stan Wilkinson and Don Somers, for taking part in the service, and added: “SEFF will continue to support these men and women of immense courage.

“They are part and parcel of our family and also the community of Ballygawley/Omagh have adopted them as theirs.”

Speaking following the unveiling of the memorial in 2018, blast survivor James Leatherbarrow from Liverpool said he appreciated the gesture, as well as paying tribute to those who came to the soldiers’ aid.

“If it was not for them a lot more people would have died that night,” the former private said.

He also said the attack has had a lasting impact on his mental health.

“You do a job and you wear the Queen’s uniform over here and you are a target but we were in civvies, we were unarmed.

“I have got three lovely kids and I think if it was not for them I don’t think I would be here today.”

