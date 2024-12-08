Ballymena: Arson incident at block of flats leaves substantial scorch and smoke damage

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson incident at a block of flats in the Larne Road area of Ballymena early on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.30am, officers responded to a report of a fire at the property. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance, and had extinguished the blaze, which has resulted in substantial scorch and smoke damage being caused throughout the communal areas of the building.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident, which at this stage is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch.