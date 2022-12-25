Ballymena assault: Three men detained released on bail
Three men arrested following a report of an assault in Ballymena have been released on bail pending further police enquires.
The men where detained in connection with the incident in the Galgorm Street area of the town at teatime on Friday.
On Saturday a PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5.45pm on Friday, 23 December police received a report that two men had been attacked by a group of men in a car park.
“Thankfully, the men did not require hospital treatment for their injuries. While making enquiries into this report, police spoke to another man who required hospital treatment for a wound to his hand.
“This man alleged he had been involved in an altercation with a group of men in Albert Place, Ballymena on the same date and we are now investigating a link between both of these reports.”
Police said a 37-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
On Sunday, the PSNI said that all three had been released.
Police are still appealing for information.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information or video footage that could help with our investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1434 of 23/12/22,” a spokesperson said.