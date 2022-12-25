The men where detained in connection with the incident in the Galgorm Street area of the town at teatime on Friday.

On Saturday a PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5.45pm on Friday, 23 December police received a report that two men had been attacked by a group of men in a car park.

“Thankfully, the men did not require hospital treatment for their injuries. While making enquiries into this report, police spoke to another man who required hospital treatment for a wound to his hand.

PSNI officer on patrol

“This man alleged he had been involved in an altercation with a group of men in Albert Place, Ballymena on the same date and we are now investigating a link between both of these reports.”

Police said a 37-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

On Sunday, the PSNI said that all three had been released.

Police are still appealing for information.