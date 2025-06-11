A smashed upt house on Queen Street in the town. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Ballymena disorder: These 21 images show the outcome of last night's rioting - 'hate-fuelled acts and mob rule do nothing but tear at the fabric of our society'

Properties in Ballymena last night had windows smashed during rioting – and some residents chose to display signs about the nationalities of those normally resident, including one saying “British household” and another with “Filipino lives here”.