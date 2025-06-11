Multiple cars were also set on fire as part of blazes set by rioters, including near a car wash and tyre centre off Bridge Street and on Larne Street.
Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has condemned the violence saying: “The mindless violence witnessed over the past two nights in Ballymena is deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable.
1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland -11th June 2025
Ballymena in Co. Antrim seen its second night of trouble with rioters clashing with police and destroying home sn racially motivated attacks.
A smashed upt house on Queen Street in the town.
Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye
A smashed upt house on Queen Street in the town.
A burnt out car at a car wash in the town centre.
A house in the Clonavon Terrace area of the town, which was vandalised, with a 'British House Hold' placard in the window.
A burnt out house on Queen Street in the town.