Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following a report of an explosion which occurred in the Orkney Drive area on Tuesday, 17th September.

Inspector Hewat said: “Shortly before 10pm last night, it was reported to police that there had been an explosion at a block of flats. “When officers attended, a scene was established and all occupants in the building were evacuated. “Our colleagues from NIFRS also attended to extinguish the fire at the property, where a considerable amount of damage had been caused inside one flat. “No injuries were reported and the scene remains in place for further review. “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine what happened and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1876 17/09/24. "Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”