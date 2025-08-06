Ballymena riot accused 'has multiple sclerosis and cannot remember incident due to medication'

A man with multiple sclerosis accused of taking part in the Ballymena riots cannot remember the incident because he was on heavy medication, the High Court heard today.

Ricky Rae faces prosecution over allegations he threw a bottle at police during violence on the streets of the Co Antrim town earlier this summer.

The 26-year-old, of Laurel Park in Ahoghill, is charged with riotous assembly on June 10.

Trouble flared following an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl in Ballymena.

Police came under attack from a mob several hundred-strong during the racially-motivated unrest.

The court heard Rae was initially seen emerging from the crowd to hurl a drinks can on Clonovan Road.

Later that evening he threw a glass bottle as PSNI lines came under further sustained attack on the nearby North Road.

Rae subsequently handed himself in after images of suspected rioters were released to the public.

During interviews he identified himself in footage throwing an object but stated that he did not recall his actions due to taking a lot of medication.

Thomas McKeever, defending, disclosed that Rae has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and is due to undergo surgery related to the condition.

“He has had to deal with that, not just physically but mentally,” the barrister submitted.

Indicating his client is set to make admissions, Mr McKeever added: “He was unable to provide much of an account given his lack of memory.”

Rae was granted bail under conditions that he abides by a curfew and stays out of Ballymena.