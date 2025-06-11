Ballymena riots: Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly calls for end to violence

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, pictured earlier this year, has called for an end to disorder seen in Ballymena. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has called for an end to the violence in Ballymena after another night of disorder.

For the second night in a row police came under fire, with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks hurled in their direction over a number of hours in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena on Tuesday night (10th).

Seventeen officers were injured, bringing the total number of members of the force hurt to 32 over the course of two nights.

The violence flared at first on Monday following an earlier peaceful protest which was organised in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

Police respond to a second night of violence in Ballymena. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sporadic demonstrations elsewhere saw bins set alight in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus, while roads were blocked around Carlisle Circus in north Belfast and there was a small protest at Pitt Memorial Park in the east of the city – and there are calls for further rallies in Coleraine and a main north Belfast road around rush hour tonight.

In the wake of the second night of trouble in Ballymena, both the Stormont executive and Mrs Little-Pengelly individually issued calls for an end to the disorder.

“Dismayed to see further disorder last night,” stated the deputy First Minister in a social media post this morning. “Violence is always wrong.

“I have been in constant contact throughout last night with PSNI and in contact with local elected representatives. This disorder must stop and justice be allowed to prevail.”

A burnt-out car on the street following a second night of violence in Ballymena, during a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town. Multiple cars and properties were set on fire while rioters hurled petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry at police officers. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tuesday’s trouble came after similar scenes of violent disorder in the same part of Ballymena on Monday night, which followed an earlier peaceful protest organised in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area. Two teenage boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, have been charged.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has also demanded an end to the disorder, stating on social media that it was “abhorrent” and “must stop immediately”.