Ballymena riots: PSNI appeal for two individuals to come forward after immigration related violence

By Philip Bradfield
Published 28th Aug 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 10:23 BST
The PSNI has issued an appeal for information on two individuals they wish to speak to regarding rioting in Ballymena.
The PSNI has issued an appeal for information on two individuals they wish to speak to regarding rioting in Ballymena.

In a statement, police said they would like to speak with two people in connection with ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since 9 June 2025 in the Ballymena area.

The police statement said: “We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage please contact Police.”

Police said a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

The public can also contact police on 101.

